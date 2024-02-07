Drone operators of Arei battalion urgently need pickup truck. VIDEO

The operators of the Arei battalion’s drones appealed to Censor.NET readers to help raise funds to buy a car that is very much needed by aerial reconnaissance.

Ukrainian soldiers spoke about this in a special video message.

Pickup truck for fpv pilots. Goal: 300 000 ₴

Link to the jar https://send.monobank.ua/jar/rwG4J7qQ6

Bank card number 5375 4112 1156 3312

