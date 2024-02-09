Surviving "shahed" shot down by air defense forces was discovered in Dnipropetrovsk region. VIDEO
Police explosive experts discovered a nearly surviving Russian "Shahed" attack UAV in Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET informs.
The Russians fired it at civilian targets.
"The other day, during another Russian attack, the air defence forces landed an attack drone - it crashed in a wasteland near one of the settlements.
The warhead did not explode, all the units are in place. The next step is to carefully remove the warhead and destroy it. The drone itself will be disassembled and examined by experts," the statement said.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
