ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8696 visitors online
News Video War
9 833 27

Surviving "shahed" shot down by air defense forces was discovered in Dnipropetrovsk region. VIDEO

Police explosive experts discovered a nearly surviving Russian "Shahed" attack UAV in Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET informs.

The Russians fired it at civilian targets.

"The other day, during another Russian attack, the air defence forces landed an attack drone - it crashed in a wasteland near one of the settlements.

The warhead did not explode, all the units are in place. The next step is to carefully remove the warhead and destroy it. The drone itself will be disassembled and examined by experts," the statement said.

Watch more: Occupant falls out of burning vehicle after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO

Author: 

police forces (1537) drones (2326)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 