Ukrainian drone destroys Russian infantry fighting vehicle in Luhansk region. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers near the village of Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region, have destroyed an abandoned Russian infantry fighting vehicle with a precise drone attack.
The soldiers posted the video on social media, Censor.NET reports.
