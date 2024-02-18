Ukrainian defenders defeat Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia direction - "West" OC. VIDEO

Russian troops launched an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction, but were defeated by the Ukrainian military.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Western Operational Command.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian troops destroyed 18 vehicles, including 3 tanks, killed 70 occupiers and wounded 80 others.

"After the offensive, the Russians retreated to their previous positions. 30 pieces of equipment and a fairly large number of enemy personnel were involved in the offensive," the "West" OC noted.

