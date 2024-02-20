"Bulava" strike unit destroys enemy hangar with occupants’ equipment with FPV drones "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

The operators of the "Bulava" drone unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade used FPV drones "Wild Hornets" to burn tens of millions worth of enemy equipment in just one working day.

The invaders were gathering equipment for an offensive in the south, but Ukrainian pilots tracked it down and attacked it. In particular, a kamikaze drone professionally flew into the hangar and destroyed the enemy's equipment, Censor.NET reports. As a result, the entire hangar completely burned down.

In total, the pilots of "Bulava" destroyed that day:

Two C-60 units based on ZIL;

Two T-72 tanks;

BMP-3;

A rare Terminator armoured combat vehicle;

Gazelle

Two Urals with BC.

Watch more: Enemy tank and two S-60 SAMs are destroyed by Ukrainian drones "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

Support the soldiers!

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

Watch more: Destruction of enemy tank by two Wild Hornets drones. VIDEO