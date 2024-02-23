Night drone "Dyki Shershni" destroys truck with invaders. VIDEO
The "Dyki Shershni" drone equipped to operate at night has been tested in combat conditions and destroyed an enemy truck with occupants.
We urge you to join the creation of the nightly Wild Hornets:
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected]
