Night drone "Dyki Shershni" destroys truck with invaders. VIDEO

The "Dyki Shershni" drone equipped to operate at night has been tested in combat conditions and destroyed an enemy truck with occupants.

Watch: UAV operators of the Comanche strike unit of the 40th Brigade destroy a dugout and a D-30 howitzer in the Kupyansk sector with Wild Hornets drones. VIDEO

We urge you to join the creation of the nightly Wild Hornets:

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

Also see: Wild Hornet drones attack enemy armoured vehicles in the south. VIDEO.