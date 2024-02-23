Ukraine is moving towards total mobilization - "servant of people" Dunda. VIDEO

The country is gradually approaching total mobilization, which will involve focusing the economy on domestic production.

Oleh Dunda, People's Deputy from Servant of People party, said this on the air of Kyiv TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

"This is a partial question of where to get the money and the issue of 200,000 salaries for the military. We have to realize that we are moving step by step towards total mobilization, which will involve closing the country, the economy and focusing on the production of our own product," Dunda said.

According to him, such measures need to be introduced to find resources for payments to the Armed Forces.

According to Dunda, closing the country and rebuilding the economy to produce its own products will help solve the financing problem.

"The west of Ukraine is currently filled with goods from Poland, as well as clothing and other goods that Ukraine can produce on its own. Gold and foreign exchange reserves can be used to supply the Armed Forces and pay 200,000 salaries to the military," the 'servant of the people' said.