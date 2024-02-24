Greenpeace Germany activists call on Russian Embassy in Berlin to keep its hands off Ukraine. PHOTO

This morning, Greenpeace activists projected the words "Stop the killing" and "Hands off Ukraine" on the building of the Russian Embassy in Berlin.

In this way, Greenpeace Germany points to the direct responsibility of the Russian leadership, headed by President Vladimir Putin, for the deaths and injuries of probably more than 500,000 people, Censor.NET reports, citing a Greenpeace press release.

Putin 's decision to violate international law and attack Ukraine on 24 February 2022 has sowed death and endless suffering for the people of Ukraine.

"It's shocking that the horrors of the war that Putin initiated are now in their third year," said Alexander Lurz, disarmament expert at Greenpeace. "Russia must stop the killing in Ukraine and withdraw its troops. At the same time, the international community, in particular the German government, should continue to strongly support Ukraine and intensify diplomatic efforts to end the war."

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy infantry fighting vehicle along with part of paratroopers in Luhansk region. VIDEO









