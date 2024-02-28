Occupier is running after Ukrainian drone to surrender. VIDEO
The occupier voluntarily surrendered after Ukrainian soldiers from the 10th SMAB showed him the direction of movement by dropping a note with instructions from the drone.
As reported by Censor.NET, the moment of resetting the note and the process of being taken prisoner were published on social networks.
