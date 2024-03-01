FPV drones of "Azov" brigade eliminate occupants near Kreminna. VIDEO
FPV drones of the attack UAV company of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine eliminate the occupiers’ personnel near Kreminna.
The corresponding video is posted on the brigade's page, Censor.NET reports.
All attempts by the Russian occupiers to evade or escape from the drones were in vain.
