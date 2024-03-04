ENG
Anti-tank gunners tracked down Russian IFV and struck it with Stuhna ATGM. VIDEO

Anti-tankers of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar" tracked down a Russian IFV (infantry fighting vehicle) with troops in the Lyman direction. The soldiers struck at the enemy vehicles with Stuhna ATGMs.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

