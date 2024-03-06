ENG
"Bradley" M2A2 shoots enemy IFV-2 at close range near Avdiivka. VIDEO

The Ukrainian crew of the American M2A2 ODS-SA "Bradley" shot at an enemy IFV-2 and occupiers’ positions in the Avdiivka sector at close range.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. 

