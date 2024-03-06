"Bradley" M2A2 shoots enemy IFV-2 at close range near Avdiivka. VIDEO
The Ukrainian crew of the American M2A2 ODS-SA "Bradley" shot at an enemy IFV-2 and occupiers’ positions in the Avdiivka sector at close range.
According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password