Polish farmers launch general strike near government building in Warsaw. VIDEO

A general farmers’ strike has begun in Warsaw, accompanied by sirens, flares and firecracker explosions.

According to Censor.NET citing Radio Liberty, the organisers announced the participation of more than 100,000 people from all over Poland. The farmers gathered near the government building and will then march to the Sejm. The farmers' demands are unchanged - they oppose the European "green deal". They also demand an end to imports of agricultural products from non-EU countries, primarily from Ukraine.

Security measures have been tightened in Warsaw. Police with dogs are inspecting public transport stops, sewer grates and garbage cans.

