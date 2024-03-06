Zelenskyy: 20 "shaheds" attacked Odesa last night alone. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address at the end of the 742nd day of the war.

According to Censor.NET, the daily video address was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Today I am in Odesa. Meeting with the Prime Minister of Greece. The main issue at the talks with the Greek Prime Minister was, of course, our defence, our capabilities in active operations and defence. Air defence is an absolute priority. Just as in negotiations with other partners. The world has enough air defence systems and capabilities to produce weapons for defence. Weapons are needed here to save lives. Solutions are needed now - not someday, but for the people who endure terrorist attacks every day and night.

Last night alone, and against Odesa alone, there were twenty "shaheds". This morning is another rocket attack against the city. There are wounded and dead... We need more protection.

I thank everyone who is fighting for the sake of our people and state. I thank each and every one of you who works for Ukraine and in Ukraine. I thank Odesa - everyone who protects our Odesa, who defends the city, everyone who works in the city and provides jobs for people. I thank everyone in the world who helps! We will definitely survive. And we will protect normal life," Zelenskyy said.