Enemy BMP-2 and remnants of Russian troops destroyed in Donetsk direction. VIDEO 18+
A video showing the destruction of an enemy BMP-2 with troops was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the bodies of three occupants near the destroyed armoured vehicle. It is noticeable that the bodies of the two invaders were severely burned.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
