Two occupiers die in ditch after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator eliminated two occupants who were moving in an anti-tank ditch in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by the Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The footage shows that one of the invaders immediately fell dead, while the other showed signs of life for several seconds, jerking his legs and arms.
