Enemy BMP-2 with landing personnel disappears in flames after kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" destroyed an enemy BMP-2 with a landing personnel near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region, using a kamikaze drone.
According to Censor.NET, after the drone hit, the enemy vehicle exploded and literally disappeared in flames.
