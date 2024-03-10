Ukrainian defenders destroyed two columns of enemy vehicles moving in direction of our positions. VIDEO
The Spartan Brigade’s air reconnaissance unit destroyed two convoys of enemy vehicles moving towards our troops’ positions. Accurate artillery fire wreaked havoc on the movement of enemy armoured vehicles, and attack drone pilots completed the job by targeting vehicles and personnel.
According to Censor.NET, two units of enemy equipment were hit by pilots of strike aircraft systems, and two more units were destroyed by artillery.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password