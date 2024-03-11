I’m probably first director who would like to never make my film - Chernov, director of "20 Days in Mariupol". VIDEO

The director of "20 Days in Mariupol", Mstyslav Chernov, delivered a powerful and moving speech on the Oscar 2024 stage, thanking his colleagues and reminding them of the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"This is the first 'Oscar' in Ukrainian history. It is a great honour for me. But I am probably the first director who would like to never make my film. I would like to exchange the award for Russia never attacking Ukraine, occupying our cities and killing Ukrainians. I would exchange the Oscar for the release of all the prisoners held by Russia.

But I cannot change the past. However, we can make sure that history is corrected, that the truth prevails, and that the people of Mariupol and those who gave their lives for Ukraine are never forgotten.

Cinema shapes stories, and stories create memories. I thank everyone. Glory to Ukraine," Chernov said during the ceremony.

The 96th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles last night. The film 20 Days in Mariupol won in the "Best Feature Documentary" category.