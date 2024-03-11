Destruction of the Shahed kamikaze drone in Odesa region. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed an Iranian Shahed kamikaze drone in Odesa region at night.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the air defence unit's combat work was published online, showing a UAV being hit and falling.

"At night, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed another Iranian Shahed kamikaze drone in Odesa region, one of those used by Russians to terrorise primarily the civilian population of Ukraine," the commentary to the video reads.

Read more: Infrastructure facility was hit in Odesa region, air defence forces destroyed 10 "shaheds"