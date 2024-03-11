Destruction of the Shahed kamikaze drone in Odesa region. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Navy destroyed an Iranian Shahed kamikaze drone in Odesa region at night.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the air defence unit's combat work was published online, showing a UAV being hit and falling.
"At night, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed another Iranian Shahed kamikaze drone in Odesa region, one of those used by Russians to terrorise primarily the civilian population of Ukraine," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password