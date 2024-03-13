ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12918 visitors online
News Video War
18 652 38

Attack drones fly over Russian Kursk and alarm sirens sound. VIDEO

An air raid alert has been declared in Kursk, Russia, and attack drones are flying over the city.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows a warning siren wailing and footage of a UAV flying overhead with a distinctive engine sound similar to that of a moped.

Watch more: Village of Tiotkino, Kursk region of Russian Federation, is completely under control of Russian liberation forces - Legion "Freedom of Russia". VIDEO

Author: 

drone (1688) Kursk (762) air alert (340)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 