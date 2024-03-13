Attack drones fly over Russian Kursk and alarm sirens sound. VIDEO
An air raid alert has been declared in Kursk, Russia, and attack drones are flying over the city.
According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows a warning siren wailing and footage of a UAV flying overhead with a distinctive engine sound similar to that of a moped.
