ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9650 visitors online
News Video War
5 355 2

Enemy T-72 tank burns down near Terny in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian T-72 tank near the village of Terny in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing a burning tank was posted on social media.

"Just now, f#ggy T-72 was smoked slightly with a cigar in Terny area)", the author of the publication notes in his comment.

Watch more: SOF snipers eliminate six occupants in Kherson direction. VIDEO

Author: 

tank (1092) elimination (5263) Donetska region (3914)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 