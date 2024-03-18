Enemy T-72 tank burns down near Terny in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian T-72 tank near the village of Terny in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing a burning tank was posted on social media.
"Just now, f#ggy T-72 was smoked slightly with a cigar in Terny area)", the author of the publication notes in his comment.
