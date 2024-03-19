ENG
"Hero of Special Military Operation" shoots dead business partner in restaurant in St. Petersburg, Russia. VIDEO

The former "Wagnerian" shot and killed his business partner in a restaurant in St Petersburg, Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the murder in a public place, which was captured by surveillance cameras, was published on social media.

"A Russian hero shot his business partner in a restaurant in St Petersburg. A typical Russian story. He was imprisoned, enlisted in Wagner, fought, survived, was demobilised, returned free, met his business partner in a restaurant, didn't like the conversation, and immediately shot to kill. The killer is absolutely calm. What is there to be afraid of? He'll be convicted, he'll immediately sign a contract with 'Storm Z', he won't have to go to prison, and you can survive a war. And now he owns all the business," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

