ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10903 visitors online
News Video War
23 646 18

Kamikaze drone attacks enemy attack drone in skies over Dnieper. VIDEO

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator shoots down an enemy attack drone in the skies above the Dnieper River.

According to Censor.NET, a video of an aerial battle between two drones in the sky over Kherson region was posted on social media.

"There is already a certain tendency for the birth of ultra-small air defence aircraft over the waters of the Dnieper. The 'ARGUS' reconnaissance company of the 38th Separate Mechanised Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at "Konstantin Olshansky" ship with Neptune missile - Navy. VIDEO

Author: 

drones (2896) battles (184) 38th Separate marine brigade (25) Khersonska region (2342)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 