Kamikaze drone attacks enemy attack drone in skies over Dnieper. VIDEO

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator shoots down an enemy attack drone in the skies above the Dnieper River.

According to Censor.NET, a video of an aerial battle between two drones in the sky over Kherson region was posted on social media.

"There is already a certain tendency for the birth of ultra-small air defence aircraft over the waters of the Dnieper. The 'ARGUS' reconnaissance company of the 38th Separate Mechanised Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

