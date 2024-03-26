Kamikaze drone attacks enemy attack drone in skies over Dnieper. VIDEO
A Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator shoots down an enemy attack drone in the skies above the Dnieper River.
According to Censor.NET, a video of an aerial battle between two drones in the sky over Kherson region was posted on social media.
"There is already a certain tendency for the birth of ultra-small air defence aircraft over the waters of the Dnieper. The 'ARGUS' reconnaissance company of the 38th Separate Mechanised Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.
