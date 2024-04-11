Occupiers showed ruins of "liberated" Avdiivka from helicopter. VIDEO

The occupiers filmed the occupied, destroyed and deserted Avdiivka from a helicopter.

According to Censor.NET, the video was made by the invaders and posted on social media.

"The ruins of Avdiivka, destroyed by the Russian occupiers, which they filmed from their helicopter. "The 'liberators' can be pleased with themselves. They should be! After all, there are no people, animals or cars left in the mangled city - only devastation and decay...", the commentary to the post reads.

