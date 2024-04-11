Occupiers showed ruins of "liberated" Avdiivka from helicopter. VIDEO
The occupiers filmed the occupied, destroyed and deserted Avdiivka from a helicopter.
According to Censor.NET, the video was made by the invaders and posted on social media.
"The ruins of Avdiivka, destroyed by the Russian occupiers, which they filmed from their helicopter. "The 'liberators' can be pleased with themselves. They should be! After all, there are no people, animals or cars left in the mangled city - only devastation and decay...", the commentary to the post reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password