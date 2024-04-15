National Guardsmen engage enemy infantry hiding in basement of house in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia region, operators of Omega drones attacked enemy forces.

This is reported by the National Guard of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Another attempt by the Russians to gain a foothold in the area proved fatal, the Special Forces first sent an FPV drone with a powerful charge into the remains of a destroyed cellar where the enemy was hiding. The surviving enemy stormtroopers panicked and started to leave their lair to hide, but our FPV drone pilots proved their point by destroying the enemy," the defenders said.

Read more: Southern defense forces eliminated 123 occupiers and destroyed 44 pieces of weapons and military equipment over past 24 hours