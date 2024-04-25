ENG
Special operations forces destroyed Buk-M1 SAM. VIDEO

In one of the hottest spots in the conflict zone, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces destroyed a Buk-M1 SAM that was preparing to launch missiles.

This was reported by the Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Operators of the 3rd separate regiment of the Special Forces during reconnaissance operations in one of the hottest areas discovered an enemy Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system that was preparing to launch missiles," the statement said.

Read: Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war - about 462,980 people (+1040 per day), 7255 tanks, 11,836 artillery systems, 13,942 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Command added that the SOF operators passed the coordinates of the enemy target to a missile and artillery unit of the Defence Forces. "The Buk-M1 did not have time to fire a single missile - it was promptly destroyed"

