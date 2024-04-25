Rescuers in Kherson region come under repeated fire from occupiers. VIDEO
In the afternoon of April 25, the enemy attacked a suburb of Kherson, causing a residential building to catch fire. The enemy drones attacked again, damaging the equipment of the State Emergency Service, which went to eliminate the fire.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
One of the rescuers was injured, and the owner of a neighboring house also sustained an arm injury.
