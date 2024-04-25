We are preparing for tomorrow’s Ramstein meeting. We will talk about difficulties and problems that have accumulated over six months - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that tomorrow’s meeting of the Ramstein Group would discuss how to overcome the difficulties and problems that have accumulated over the six months that Ukraine has been waiting for a decision on US support.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"We are preparing for tomorrow's Ramstein meeting. We will discuss, among other things, how to overcome the difficulties and problems that have accumulated over the past six months while we have been waiting for decisions on American support. Politically, we have already worked for the support. Now we need to work on filling the packages with the necessary weapons and logistics.



I am grateful to all the countries that have made new decisions to help Ukraine, our soldiers, our cities and communities. I thank everyone who helps!" Zelenskyy said.

As Censor.NET reported, today the President discussed the approval of the law on aid to Ukraine with the leaders of the US Senate and Congress.