Ruscists twice fired at kindergartens in Kherson. VIDEO

Russian occupation forces shelled a kindergarten in Kherson twice.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

Yesterday, Russian invaders shelled a kindergarten in the central district of Kherson twice, destroying the roof.

A multi-storey building located next to the places of "arrivals" was also damaged.

There were no civilian casualties as a result of the shelling.

