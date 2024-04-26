Fighters captured three occupiers during clearing of enemy positions. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers captured at least three occupants while clearing an enemy position.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the surrender process was posted on social media.
"We caught 'crucians' in the landing. The times they are, so is the fishing," the commentary to the video reads.
