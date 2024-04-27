Border guards eliminate two occupiers, another wounded in Kupiansk sector. VIDEO

Ukrainian border guards are holding the line in the Kupiansk direction of the Kharkiv region. Thus, aerial reconnaissance and mortar crews of the "Revenge" brigade eliminated two occupiers and wounded another.

This video was published by the State Border Guard Service in its Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, we wrote about how border guards' artillerymen shot at an enemy armoured vehicle and destroyed it. After the hit, the body of one of the occupants flew high up and flew several dozen metres from the spot of the hit.

Situation in the Kupiansk sector

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 27 April, the enemy attacked 10 times in the Kupyansk sector near the settlements of Kyslivka and Berestove in the Kharkiv region. Earlier it became known that the occupiers had reduced their offensive activity in the Kupyansk-Lyman sector, which may be due to the fact that the enemy is redeploying its units from there.