Yak-52 training aircraft shot down Russian reconnaissance drone in sky over Odesa region. VIDEO

A Yak-52 piston trainer aircraft shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone in the Odesa region.

The relevant videos were published by local Telegram channels, Censor.NET reports.

The published videos show the moment of the descent of the enemy reconnaissance drone on a parachute, which most likely opened as a result of the activation of the automation around which the Yak-52 is circling.

It can be assumed that the second crew member fired a shotgun or automatic weapon.

It is unlikely that the Yak-52 will be upgraded to include a wing or side mounted machine gun due to the need for significant and technologically complex intervention in the airframe. Targeting can be performed by third-party targeting via radio communications and the situational awareness system, followed by visual target identification.

It is worth noting that the Yak-52 in the Yak-52B modification still has the ability to mount GUV-8700 containers with machine guns or UB-32 with unguided aircraft missiles, but this version existed in a single copy.