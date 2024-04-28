Consequences of strikes by Ukrainian drones on oil depot in Smolensk region. VIDEO

Satellite imagery showing the aftermath of the attacks on Rosneft’s oil depot in the village of Razdorovo, Smolensk Region, has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian Radio Svoboda.

The footage shows that some of the fuel tanks have burned to the ground.

"Consequences of a Ukrainian drone strike on a refinery in the Smolensk region," the statement said.

On the night of 24 April, in addition to the base in the Smolensk region, SSU drones attacked a fuel and lubricant storage and pumping base in Yartsevo, Smolensk region of Russia.

These bases stored 26,000 cubic meters of Russian fuels and lubricants. After the explosions, a large-scale fire broke out at the facilities, and personnel were evacuated.

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainian drones have damaged 18 Russian refineries, leading to a reduction in production by almost 14 percent.

