We expect exactly such volume and content in supply of weapons that can change situation on battlefield, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine expects that the supply of weapons from its allies will be in such volumes that will help change the situation on the battlefield in favour of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the appeal was published in the president's Telegram channel.

"We remember what this year should bring us in the political sense. This includes the result with the European Union. Ukraine has fulfilled all the necessary conditions for the actual start of accession negotiations, and now the EU side must fulfil its obligations.

We continue to prepare for the first, inaugural Peace Summit in June, and our team, along with the teams of our key partners, is working to make the Summit truly global. We can say for sure that all continents will be represented - different parts of the world, different views on global development. But all of them are united by the same recognition that the UN Charter and basic international conventions are binding documents for every state in the world, including a country like Russia, where madness reigns. The world majority must force Russia to peace and can do so. It is in June that the path to a just peace can begin.

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses approval of bill on aid to Ukraine with leaders of US Senate and Congress

We are not losing a single day for Ukraine: I have just spoken to Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives. I thanked him and all the congressmen for their support of our country and personal leadership in promoting a new package of assistance to Ukraine. We are working with our partners at all levels to achieve the level of promptness in assistance that is needed not only to maintain our positions, but also to disrupt Russia's war plans. We are still waiting for the supplies that have been promised to Ukraine - we expect exactly the volume and content of supplies that can change the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine's interests. And it is important that every agreement we have reached is implemented - everything that will yield practical results on the battlefield and support the morale of all those on the front line.

We are also preparing for the NATO summit to be held this summer. We need a strong political signal - the Alliance should not be afraid of its own strength and hide from its own foundations. Every country that shares common values and is ready to actually defend them deserves an invitation to join the Alliance," Zelenskyy stressed.