Occupier clumsily tries to throw grenade out of hole where he is hiding. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders eliminated a Russian invader who was hiding in a sinkhole. The drone operators dropped a grenade, eliminating the occupier.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.

We would like to remind you that recently, soldiers of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade eliminated a group of occupants in Krynky, Kherson region. Russian soldiers tried to hide from a swarm of Ukrainian drones in a toilet. One of them even dived into a pit of shit, but it did not save him.

