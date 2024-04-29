Drone of 25th SAB "Sicheslav" catches up with golf cart with occupiers in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

The destruction of a Chinese golf cart Desertcross-1000-3 with Russian occupiers in the Avdiivka direction by a drone. The strike was carried out by the soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade "Sicheslav" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

