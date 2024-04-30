Footage of fighting in Lyman direction from fighters of NGU "Charter" brigade. VIDEO

The 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter" showed footage of fighting in the Lyman direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's Telegram channel.

"In the Lyman direction, the sides are trying to gain a foothold and improve their tactical position. Artillery and mortar attacks are being exchanged, and other means are being used. The enemy is trying to exert pressure, but the soldiers of the Charter Brigade are holding them back and going to defend their positions," the statement reads.

This is what the battle looks like where there used to be a dense forest. The video contains first-person footage to show the titanic efforts of our fighters.

