Ukraine needs significant acceleration of arms supplies by partners - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainians at the end of the 797th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, we had many meetings on military issues - on the situation at the front, the occupier's offensive and our actions - both to defeat Russia's plans and to achieve our objectives. There was a report by Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, and we also discussed arms supplies and communication with partners with Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

We need a significant acceleration of supplies to significantly strengthen the capabilities of our soldiers. It is not Russian bombs and assault operations that should dominate the frontline, but our Ukrainian initiative - our air defence, our artillery, our drones. We are partly solving this thanks to our production and everyone who helps the Defence Forces. We have achieved particular results with drones - I thank everyone who works for this, who manufactures drones, who trains operators, who supplies everything we need.

We are counting on the promptness of the supply from the United States - this supply should be felt in the destroyed logistics of the occupier, in their fear of being based anywhere in the occupied territory, as well as in our strength - the strength that must prove itself in the Pokrovsk direction, in the Kurakhove, Siversk, Lyman, Kupiansk... In the south of the country. Wherever Russia is advancing and where we have to push it out. And also wherever there may be new attack threats," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy dismisses Ukraine’s Ambassador to Kuwait Balanutsa