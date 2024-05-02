ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6634 visitors online
News Video War
15 442 18

Soldiers of AFU destroy enemy equipment together with personnel with help of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade demonstrated the destruction of Russian equipment in the Avdiivka sector of the frontline, where heavy fighting is taking place. The soldiers destroyed enemy armoured vehicles using weapons mounted on Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

The crew of the Kurt of the second mechanised battalion of the 47th Mechanised Brigade on a Bradley opened fire on the enemy column, burning its equipment, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Detonation of Russian APC-1 ammunition kit after arrival of Ukrainian FPV drone in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Author: 

APC_ (296) 47 SMBr (193)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 