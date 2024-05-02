Soldiers of AFU destroy enemy equipment together with personnel with help of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade demonstrated the destruction of Russian equipment in the Avdiivka sector of the frontline, where heavy fighting is taking place. The soldiers destroyed enemy armoured vehicles using weapons mounted on Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

The crew of the Kurt of the second mechanised battalion of the 47th Mechanised Brigade on a Bradley opened fire on the enemy column, burning its equipment, Censor.NET reports.

