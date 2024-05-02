Soldiers of AFU destroy enemy equipment together with personnel with help of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade demonstrated the destruction of Russian equipment in the Avdiivka sector of the frontline, where heavy fighting is taking place. The soldiers destroyed enemy armoured vehicles using weapons mounted on Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.
The crew of the Kurt of the second mechanised battalion of the 47th Mechanised Brigade on a Bradley opened fire on the enemy column, burning its equipment, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password