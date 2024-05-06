It is easier to work with motivated soldiers. They both fight and learn better - Kozhemiako, founder of "Charter" unit. VIDEO

Today, it seems that the TCR system scares away all those who are motivated and drags in all those who do not want to fight.

This was stated in an interview with Radio Liberty by Vsevolod Kozhemiako, founder of the AGROTRADE Group, military officer and founder of the Charter division, Censor.NET reports.

"It is always easier to work with a motivated person. A motivated person learns better and fights better. Up to 150 people have been mobilised from the VFTC. Most of them are already sergeants and officers," he said.

According to Kozhemiako, the Charter offers a person who is an expert in something first of all to apply their skills where they may be needed.

"Today, the TCR as a service is not working for us. The impression from the information field is that the system is set up in such a way as to scare away all those who are motivated and drag in all those who are not," said the founder of Charter.

Vsevolod Kozhemiako and the Charter division

Vsevolod Kozhemiako is an agrarian who has earned millions of dollars. At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, he returned to his native Kharkiv and created the Charter unit, which took part in the fighting in the East and later became a National Guard brigade.

In the spring of 2022, the Charter VFTC, as part of the 127th TDF Brigade, took part in the liberation of the village of Ruska Lozova near Kharkiv. In September 2022, the Charter liberated the Kharkiv region as part of the Slobozhanskyi counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and in December 2022, the unit took part in the Battle of Bakhmut.

