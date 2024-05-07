Ukrainian defenders evacuates infantry fighting vehicle under enemy’s very nose. VIDEO

Near the village of Terny in the Lyman direction, a Sirko tank crew of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade " Kholodnyi Yar" dragged an infantry fighting vehicle 300 meters away from enemy positions. The combat vehicle was firing with direct fire, but two gears were engaged during the pullback. It was not possible to shift to one gear on the spot, so the tank had to pull it back. In a matter of minutes, the tankers were able to hook up and tow the IFV under the enemy’s very nose.

You can see how the crew of the Sirko rescued the IVF on the YouTube channel Butusov Plus, Censor.NET reports.

