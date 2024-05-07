Russians shell residential areas in Kherson’s central district. VIDEO
Russian troops opened fire on residential areas in the central district of Kherson.
This was written in a telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
According to the head of the RMA, private houses were damaged by the debris. Windows, roofs, and gas pipelines were also damaged. Several houses were completely destroyed.
"There are no injured people among Kherson residents. However, people have an acute stress reaction. The medics provided them with first aid on the spot," Prokudin added.
