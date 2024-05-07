Russian IFV blows up on anti-tank mine in Donetsk region. VIDEO

A Russian infantry fighting vehicle hits an anti-tank mine near the village of Soloviove in Donetsk region and explodes.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The mine laying was performed by the sappers of the 1st Mechanized Brigade of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and removed by the pilots of the "God's Work" unit of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

