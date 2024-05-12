ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12062 visitors online
News Video War
8 288 1

Ukrainian defenders repel enemy assault in Urozhaine. VIDEO

The Russian invaders are actively advancing in the area of Urozhaine, but the soldiers of the Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade repelled the enemy assault and destroyed the occupiers’ equipment.

The video was posted on the social network, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Occupier plants grenade under his bulletproof vest and blows himself up near Avdiivka. VIDEO

Author: 

assaul (164) Separate Presidential Brigade (60)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 