Ukrainian defenders repel enemy assault in Urozhaine. VIDEO
The Russian invaders are actively advancing in the area of Urozhaine, but the soldiers of the Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade repelled the enemy assault and destroyed the occupiers’ equipment.
The video was posted on the social network, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password