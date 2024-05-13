ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5083 visitors online
News Video War
8 519 18

Soldiers of 47th SMB destroyed Russian APC, which was protected not only with BBQ grills, but also with electronic warfare equipment. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Strike Drones Company unit of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian armoured personnel carrier protected by electronic warfare.

The enemy APC was equipped not only with BBQ grills but also with several electronic warfare devices that prevented conventional FPVs from hitting it. However, the new Ukrainian development coped, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Defence forces destroyed dugout in which occupiers arranged ammunition warehouse in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (4992) APC (137)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 