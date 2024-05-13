Soldiers of 47th SMB destroyed Russian APC, which was protected not only with BBQ grills, but also with electronic warfare equipment. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Strike Drones Company unit of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian armoured personnel carrier protected by electronic warfare.
The enemy APC was equipped not only with BBQ grills but also with several electronic warfare devices that prevented conventional FPVs from hitting it. However, the new Ukrainian development coped, Censor.NET reports.
