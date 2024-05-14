Eliminated occupiers lie under fence on street in Vovchansk. VIDEO
A video showing the bodies of the eliminated occupiers on the street in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows at least four dead invaders lying along the fence.
The situation in Vovchansk
On 13 May, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Defence Forces had pushed the Russians back from Vovchansk.
As of 14 May, mop- up of urban areas in Vovchansk continues. The situation is under control. The enemy's losses in this sector over the last day amounted to 4 people and 5 pieces of weapons and military equipment.
