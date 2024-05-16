Zelenskyy visits defenders wounded in combat in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

During his visit to Kharkiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited defenders who were wounded in the fighting in Kharkiv region.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The President awarded the defenders with state awards.

"I thank our soldiers for their service and bravery. Ukraine is proud of each of its defenders. I am grateful to the medics who are now going through a difficult time while defending our Kharkiv region. We appreciate that you are doing everything possible to bring the soldiers back to life," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy in Kharkiv

President Zelenskyy said he was in Kharkiv on 16 May. The Head of State held a meeting of Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in the city.

Watch more: During this day, our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine managed to partially stabilize situation in Kharkiv region, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO