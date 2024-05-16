Statements about absence of fortifications in Kharkiv region are manipulation and enemy propaganda - OP advisor Leshchenko. VIDEO

Statements about the alleged absence of fortifications in the Kharkiv region are manipulative. On the outskirts of Kharkiv, as well as in other border and frontline regions, a layered system of defensive fortifications is being built, consisting of several defensive lines.

This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Office of the President, Serhii Leshchenko, Censor.NET reports.

In recent weeks, the propaganda of the aggressor state has flooded the information space with the narrative that the lack of fortifications in Kharkiv region makes this region and the regional center easy prey for the Russian army. They are also trying to reinforce this narrative with the idea that the lack of fortifications is due to corruption and has become a pretext for enriching Ukrainian officials.

This fake has a clear purpose. First, to sow panic. Secondly, to set the Ukrainian military leadership at odds with local administrations and political authorities. And also to sow disbelief in Ukraine's ability to defend its territory in the eyes of its Western partners," Leshchenko said.

