AFU sergeant with call sign Hockey told about occupiers’ advance in Donetsk region: "There will be battle for Pokrovsk. It will last longer than battle for Bakhmut". VIDEO

Pokrovsk is an important logistics center for the Defense Forces. If the Russians take the city, they will be able to enter the rear of several settlements at once, and some of them will be besieged. The current situation in the Donetsk region, the prospects of the Russian offensive and the likely battle for Pokrovsk are discussed by a sergeant of the Defense Forces with the call sign Hockey.

The new material of the Ukrainian Witness project features a sergeant in one of the Defence Forces units, Andrii, with the call sign Hockey. He is fighting in the Avdiivka direction, which was called the Pokrovsk direction after the Russians captured the city. The sergeant is confident that the battle for Pokrovsk will soon be fought and it will last for a long time.

"If the Russians capture Pokrovsk, they will come in the back of Kurakhove, Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk," says the sergeant. "Toretsk will be surrounded. If there is a battle for this city, it will last longer than the battle for Bakhmut."

Does our military have time to prepare? "Khokey is convinced that they do not. "We need to build defences and train people constantly," he says. "One month of training is not enough for soldiers, it should be at least three. But we will try. We will fight, we will overcome."

After the Russians took Avdiivka, the front pushed forward. As a result, the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions appeared. Andriy explained why, in his opinion, the Russians managed to break through the front. "This happened due to a number of factors that are beyond my competence," he says. "But I know that the so-called ‘prepared positions’ dug by the civil-military administration were right in the middle of the field. Most of them were unusable. The soldiers saw them, went to the plantation and dug themselves in."

Speaking about the upcoming battle for Pokrovsk, Hockey emphasises that civilians need to be evacuated from a number of towns right now. "These are Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove," the soldier says. "In general, this applies to all frontline towns. Elderly people and civilians should not be there."

In the article, Hockey also mentions his fellow soldier with the call sign 'Bear'.